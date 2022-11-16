New BTP Italia orders reach 7.27 bln euros in three days of retail offer

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy sold 7.27 billion euros ($7.57 billion) of its latest BTP Italia inflation-linked bond due in November 2028 in the three days of a retail offering, data by Italy's bourse showed on Wednesday.

The bond performed in line with the June issue of a similar note, with a 8-year maturity.

Italy sold 1.85 billion euros of the new BTP Italia on Wednesday, the last day of the retail offer.

On Thursday the Treasury will set the bond's final real coupon just before starting the institutional sale. It can either confirm 1.6% or raise it. Professional buyers can place orders from 0900 to 1100 GMT.

Italy raised about 1.40 billion euros on the third day of the retail offer of the June issue, with total orders from retail investors at 7.27 billion euros. Including institutional investors, the overall demand at the last edition hit 9.45 billion euros.

(reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

