New BTP Italia orders reach 7.27 bln euros in three days of retail offer

November 16, 2022 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Valentina Consiglio for Reuters ->

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy sold 7.27 billion euros ($7.57 billion) of its latest BTP Italia inflation-linked bond due in November 2028 in the three days of a retail offering, data by Italy's bourse showed on Wednesday.

The bond performed in line with the June issue of a similar note, with a 8-year maturity.

Italy sold 1.85 billion euros of the new BTP Italia on Wednesday, the last day of the retail offer.

On Thursday the Treasury will set the bond's final real coupon just before starting the institutional sale. It can either confirm 1.6% or raise it. Professional buyers can place orders from 0900 to 1100 GMT.

Italy raised about 1.40 billion euros on the third day of the retail offer of the June issue, with total orders from retail investors at 7.27 billion euros. Including institutional investors, the overall demand at the last edition hit 9.45 billion euros.

(reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307712;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.