New 'BTP Italia' orders reach 4 bln euros since the beginning of the offer

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Total retail orders for Italy's new 'BTP Italia' bond reached 4 billion euros ($4.16 billion) since the beginning of the offer, Milan bourse data showed on Tuesday IT000551718=MI.

Retail orders amounted to 820 million euros by 1018 GMT. On Monday, the first day of offering, the Treasury raised a total of 3.18 billion euros.

The Treasury will offer the new retail linker to small savers until the market close on Wednesday, unless it decides to close the sale earlier. Professional buyers can place orders on Thursday from 0900 GMT to 1100 GMT.

($1 = 0.9623 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Sara Rossi)

