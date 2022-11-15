New 'BTP Italia' orders reach 4 bln euros since the beginning of the offer

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2022 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Antonella Cinelli for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Total retail orders for Italy's new 'BTP Italia' bond reached 4 billion euros ($4.16 billion) since the beginning of the offer, Milan bourse data showed on Tuesday IT000551718=MI.

Retail orders amounted to 820 million euros by 1018 GMT. On Monday, the first day of offering, the Treasury raised a total of 3.18 billion euros.

The Treasury will offer the new retail linker to small savers until the market close on Wednesday, unless it decides to close the sale earlier. Professional buyers can place orders on Thursday from 0900 GMT to 1100 GMT.

($1 = 0.9623 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Sara Rossi)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.