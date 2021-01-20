STLA

New boss appointed at Stellantis' UK brand Vauxhall

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A former Nissan executive, Paul Willcox, will become the new boss of carmaker Stellantis' British brand Vauxhall, the company said on Wednesday as an investment decision looms for its English car factory.

Stellantis, forged from the merger of Peugeot and Fiat's parent companies, owns the Opel brand, which trades as Vauxhall in Britain, and makes the Astra car at its Northern English factory and the Vivaro van at a southern English site in Luton.

Willcox replaces Stephen Norman who will become Senior Vice President for sales at Opel/Vauxhall worldwide.

