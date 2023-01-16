New BOJ governor nominee likely to be presented to Diet Feb 10 - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 16, 2023 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is likely to present its nominees for the next central bank governor and two Bank of Japan (BOJ) deputy governors on Feb. 10, four government and ruling party officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

There is a chance the date could be pushed forward by several days depending on developments in parliament, which convenes on Jan. 23, one of the officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The nominees, if approved by both houses of parliament, will succeed BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.

Kuroda's term ends on April 8, while those of Amamiya and Wakatabe expire on March 19.

Approval of the nominees is a near certainty given the ruling coalition's majority in both chambers of parliament.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.