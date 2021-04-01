New BOJ board member Noguchi says job creation must be a policy priority

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - New Bank of Japan policymaker Asahi Noguchi said on Thursday the central bank's priority must be to create jobs and fire up inflation, rather than protecting financial institutions from the pain of prolonged monetary easing.

A former academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, Noguchi said it was important for the Japanese central bank to prepare options in case it needs to ramp up stimulus.

"If necessary to achieve price stability and appropriate level of job growth, the BOJ should surely be ready to take more action," Noguchi told a news conference upon joining the central bank's nine-member board on Thursday.

"It's very important to increase policy options for in case another shock hits Japan," he said.

Noguchi joins a board split between those who see room to take stronger steps to achieve the central bank's elusive 2% inflation target, and those who are wary of the rising cost of prolonged easing.

