New Boeing 737 MAX supplier defect to delay aircraft deliveries

August 23, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N has recently identified a new 737 MAX supplier quality problem involving improperly drilled holes on the aft pressure bulkhead, the company said on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware of the issue, which does not affect safety of flight.

