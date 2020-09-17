New Bitcoin Options App Raises $4.7M in Round Led by Pantera Capital
A mobile bitcoin options trading platform set to launch this year has secured funding from some of the industryâs top-tier investors.
- PowerTrade raised $4.7 million via token sales in a round led by Pantera Capital and joined by Framework Ventures, CMS Holdings and QCP Capital among others.
- Prominent founders Kain Warwick of Synthetix, Loi Luu of Kyber Network and Bobby Ong of CoinGecko also participated.
- PowerTrade said in a press release it will offer low minimum deposits allowing traders access to crypto options for as little as $1.
- Making options trading easy to understand is âkeyâ to furthering crypto adoption from retail investors, said Joey Krug, Pantera Capitalâs co-chief investment officer.
- Krug attributed Robinhoodâs success to its ease of use and said PowerTrade could bring a âsimilar user experienceâ to the cryptocurrency market.
- The platform, which will launch to non-U.S. traders first, will focus on user experience and education, while helping traders understand and manage risk, it said.
- PowerTrade was founded by the former CTO of the Liquid exchange, Mario Gomez Lozada, alongside a team of technologists and cryptocurrency veterans in May.
- The app will enter closed beta in October and see its public release Q4 2020.
See also: Pantera Tells SEC Its Crypto Fund Has Raised Nearly $165M
Related Stories
- DEX Aggregator ParaSwap Raises $2.7M Seed Round From Deep Roster of Crypto Investors
- Libra Association Hires Former HSBC CEO
- Coinbase Pro Lists Uniswapâs New Token Just Hours After Launch
- Gibraltar Updates Distributed Ledger Guidance to Match FATF Crypto Rules
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.