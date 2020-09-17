New Bitcoin Options App Raises $4.7M in Round Led by Pantera Capital

A mobile bitcoin options trading platform set to launch this year has secured funding from some of the industryâs top-tier investors.

PowerTrade raised $4.7 million via token sales in a round led by Pantera Capital and joined by Framework Ventures, CMS Holdings and QCP Capital among others.

Prominent founders Kain Warwick of Synthetix, Loi Luu of Kyber Network and Bobby Ong of CoinGecko also participated.

PowerTrade said in a press release it will offer low minimum deposits allowing traders access to crypto options for as little as $1.

Making options trading easy to understand is âkeyâ to furthering crypto adoption from retail investors, said Joey Krug, Pantera Capitalâs co-chief investment officer.

Krug attributed Robinhoodâs success to its ease of use and said PowerTrade could bring a âsimilar user experienceâ to the cryptocurrency market.

The platform, which will launch to non-U.S. traders first, will focus on user experience and education, while helping traders understand and manage risk, it said.

PowerTrade was founded by the former CTO of the Liquid exchange, Mario Gomez Lozada, alongside a team of technologists and cryptocurrency veterans in May.

The app will enter closed beta in October and see its public release Q4 2020.

See also: Pantera Tells SEC Its Crypto Fund Has Raised Nearly $165M

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.