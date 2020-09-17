Cryptocurrencies

New Bitcoin Options App Raises $4.7M in Round Led by Pantera Capital

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
(SynthEx/Shutterstock)

A mobile bitcoin options trading platform set to launch this year has secured funding from some of the industryâs top-tier investors.

  • PowerTrade raised $4.7 million via token sales in a round led by Pantera Capital and joined by Framework Ventures, CMS Holdings and QCP Capital among others.
  • Prominent founders Kain Warwick of Synthetix, Loi Luu of Kyber Network and Bobby Ong of CoinGecko also participated.
  • PowerTrade said in a press release it will offer low minimum deposits allowing traders access to crypto options for as little as $1.
  • Making options trading easy to understand is âkeyâ to furthering crypto adoption from retail investors, said Joey Krug, Pantera Capitalâs co-chief investment officer.
  • Krug attributed Robinhoodâs success to its ease of use and said PowerTrade could bring a âsimilar user experienceâ to the cryptocurrency market.
  • The platform, which will launch to non-U.S. traders first, will focus on user experience and education, while helping traders understand and manage risk, it said.
  • PowerTrade was founded by the former CTO of the Liquid exchange, Mario Gomez Lozada, alongside a team of technologists and cryptocurrency veterans in May.
  • The app will enter closed beta in October and see its public release Q4 2020.

