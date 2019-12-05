US Markets

New Biogen data showed no major safety issues for its Alzheimer's drug

Contributors
Deena Beasley Reuters
Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Biogen Inc on Thursday presented new data on its experimental Alzheimer's drug aducanumab that did not reveal any new safety concerns as the U.S. biotech company made the case to researchers and investors about why it plans to seek U.S. approval after declaring the drug a failure in March.

By Deena Beasley and Julie Steenhuysen

SAN DIEGO/CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.Oon Thursday presented new data on its experimental Alzheimer's drug aducanumab that did not reveal any new safety concerns as the U.S. biotech company made the case to researchers and investors about why it plans to seek U.S. approval after declaring the drug a failure in March.

Experts had been watching closely for any statistical abnormalities or excess safety issues that would affect how the drug is reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, likely in the second half of 2020.

Biogen's shares had been halted prior to the presentation at a Alzheimer's meeting, reopened lower, and then rose as investors tried to parse the meeting from the complicated study. The stock was last up 1 percent.

It's been at least 15 years since the FDA has reviewed an application for a new Alzheimer's treatment, and an agent that can slow progression of the mind-wasting disease is desperately needed.

Biogen has partnered with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T to develop aducanumab as well as BAN2401, which works in a similar way.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Deena Beasley in San Diego; editing by Bill Berkrot and Nick Zieminski)

((julie.steenhuysen@thomsonreuters.com; 312-408-8131; Reuters Messaging: Julie.steenhuysen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular