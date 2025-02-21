New Bill: Senator Tommy Tuberville introduces S. 179: Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act

We have received text from S. 179: Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act (or FARM Act), aims to enhance the management of risks posed by foreign entities to the U.S. agriculture industry. It makes several key amendments to the Defense Production Act of 1950 with the following main points:





Inclusion of Agriculture in Foreign Investment Reviews





The bill proposes that the agriculture sector be included in the review process by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). This means:







The Secretary of Agriculture will be a representative on CFIUS, which assesses foreign investments for potential national security risks.



The Secretary of Agriculture will be a representative on CFIUS, which assesses foreign investments for potential national security risks.



Foreign investment transactions related to U.S. businesses engaged in agriculture, including mergers and acquisitions, will be subject to review to determine if they could lead to foreign control over these entities.







Designation of Agricultural Supply Chains as Critical Infrastructure





The bill updates the definition of "critical infrastructure" to include agricultural systems and supply chains. This designation will help ensure that agricultural sectors receive necessary protections and resources during national security assessments.





Identification of Agricultural Supply Chains as Critical Technologies





In addition to being classified as critical infrastructure, agricultural supply chains will also be recognized as involving critical technologies. This acknowledgment could lead to additional scrutiny and support for protecting these sectors from foreign influence.





Reporting Requirements on Foreign Investments





Within one year of the bill’s enactment, the Secretary of Agriculture and the Comptroller General of the United States are required to conduct a comprehensive analysis of foreign investments in the U.S. agriculture industry. Their findings must be reported to Congress and will include:







A summary of the current foreign investments in U.S. agriculture.



A summary of the current foreign investments in U.S. agriculture.



An assessment of how such investments may pose risks to agriculture production and supply chains.



An assessment of how such investments may pose risks to agriculture production and supply chains.



An identification of major international threats related to foreign control over the agriculture sector.



An identification of major international threats related to foreign control over the agriculture sector.



Details on espionage or theft techniques used by foreign entities that target U.S. agricultural innovation and intellectual property.







Overall Intent





The bill primarily aims to enhance oversight and protection of the U.S. agriculture sector from potential foreign adversaries. By including agricultural interests in foreign investment reviews and reporting requirements, the government seeks to mitigate risks that could disrupt the agriculture supply chain and the country's food security.





Relevant Companies









ADM



(Archer Daniels Midland Company) - As a major player in agricultural services and processing, ADM may be affected by heightened scrutiny over foreign investments and acquisitions.



ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) - As a major player in agricultural services and processing, ADM may be affected by heightened scrutiny over foreign investments and acquisitions.





CARG



(Cargo Transporters, Inc.) - Could face impacts if foreign ownership or control transactions are proposed.



CARG (Cargo Transporters, Inc.) - Could face impacts if foreign ownership or control transactions are proposed.





DFRG



(Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group) - Their agricultural supply chain relationships may come under additional review if foreign investments are involved.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.