New Bill: Senator Tommy Tuberville introduces S. 100: Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act

We have received text from S. 100: Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 25 cosponsors.

The bill titled the "Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act" proposes to eliminate the Corporate Transparency Act, which was enacted as part of a larger defense authorization legislation. The main elements of this bill include:





1. Repeal of the Corporate Transparency Act





The bill seeks to completely repeal the Corporate Transparency Act, which was designed to enhance transparency in corporate ownership. This Act requires certain types of corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs) to disclose information about their beneficial owners (the individuals who ultimately own or control the company) to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The goal was to combat money laundering and other forms of financial crime by providing law enforcement with better tools to trace ownership of companies.





2. Amendments to Federal Law





In tandem with the repeal of the Corporate Transparency Act, the bill includes technical and conforming amendments to federal law, specifically Title 31 of the United States Code. These amendments will remove references to the Corporate Transparency Act and update related sections to reflect this repeal:







Adjustments in Section 5321 to exclude the now-repealed sections regarding corporate transparency.



Changes to compliance requirements under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 to remove any mandates that originated from the Corporate Transparency Act.







3. Potential Impact on Financial Reporting and Transparency





By repealing this Act, the bill would reduce the regulatory obligations for many corporations and LLCs regarding the disclosure of ownership information. This means that businesses would no longer be required to provide FinCEN with information on their beneficial owners, which is intended to support efforts in financial crime prevention.





4. Committee Review





The bill has been introduced in the Senate and is currently under review by the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. This review process will determine whether the bill moves forward for further consideration or debate.





5. Sponsored by Various Senators





The bill is sponsored by Mr. Tuberville and has several co-sponsors, indicating a level of political support for the repeal from particular members of the Senate.





