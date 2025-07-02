New Bill: Senator Tom Cotton introduces S. 2141: Intelligence Community Workforce Agility Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2141: Intelligence Community Workforce Agility Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 10 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "Intelligence Community Workforce Agility Protection Act of 2025" is designed to amend the Internal Revenue Code to improve the financial conditions for employees and new appointees within the intelligence community who are required to relocate due to a change in their assignment. The main points of the bill are as follows:





Purpose





The bill aims to facilitate the movement of intelligence community members to meet critical operational needs while reducing any unintended tax burdens that may arise from their relocation. This addresses the specific needs of government employees whose positions may require them to move frequently.





Deduction for Moving Expenses





The bill proposes an amendment to Section 217(k) of the Internal Revenue Code, expanding the eligibility for moving expense deductions. It specifies that employees or new appointees of the intelligence community—excluding members of the Armed Forces—who are relocating due to changes in their job assignments can qualify for these deductions.





Exclusion for Qualified Moving Expense Reimbursements





Additionally, the bill amends Section 132(g)(2) of the Internal Revenue Code to include the same category of employees and new appointees mentioned above. This means that qualified moving expense reimbursements received by these individuals would be excluded from their taxable income, providing them with a financial benefit when moving for work-related reasons.





Effective Date





The changes proposed by this bill would apply to taxable years starting after the enactment of the Act, meaning that the new provisions would affect tax filings from that point onward.





Relevant Companies





None found



