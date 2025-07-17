New Bill: Senator Todd Young introduces S. 2223: Investing in Main Street Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2223: Investing in Main Street Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-09, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Investing in Main Street Act of 2025 aims to modify the Small Business Investment Act of 1958. The main purpose of the bill is to allow for a greater investment in small business investment companies (SBICs). Specifically, the bill proposes to increase the investment limit that can be allocated to SBICs from 5 percent to 15 percent. This change is intended to encourage more capital flow into small businesses, potentially helping them to grow and create jobs.





Key Provisions







The bill raises the investment cap for small business investment companies (SBICs).



The bill raises the investment cap for small business investment companies (SBICs).



It changes the existing limits on investments, allowing a larger portion of funds to be directed towards SBICs, specifically from 5 percent to 15 percent.



It changes the existing limits on investments, allowing a larger portion of funds to be directed towards SBICs, specifically from 5 percent to 15 percent.



This adjustment is believed to enhance the financial resources available to small businesses which often face challenges in obtaining funding.







Intent and Goals





The intent behind increasing the investment limit is to support the growth of small businesses, enabling them to access more funding through investment companies. By raising the allowable investment percentage, the bill seeks to improve the capacity of SBICs to provide the necessary capital for small enterprises to expand their operations.





Potential Impact







More investment in small businesses could result in increased job creation.



More investment in small businesses could result in increased job creation.



Small businesses may benefit from improved financial stability and growth opportunities.



Small businesses may benefit from improved financial stability and growth opportunities.



The bill aims to stimulate economic activity by ensuring that small businesses can secure greater funding.







Relevant Companies







None found





Senator Todd Young Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Todd Young:

S.2223: Investing in Main Street Act of 2025

S.1895: Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act

S.1763: Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2025

S.1717: Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2025

S.1699: Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act

S.1687: Fair Accounting for Condominium Construction Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Todd Young on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Young.

Senator Todd Young Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Todd Young is worth $91.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 418th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Young has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Todd Young's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Young.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.