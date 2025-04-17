New Bill: Senator Tina Smith introduces S. 1286: Tax Fairness for Workers Act

We have received text from S. 1286: Tax Fairness for Workers Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-03, and currently has 33 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Tax Fairness for Workers Act is a proposed piece of legislation aimed at changing tax deductions for employees. Here are the main points regarding what the bill would do:





Above-the-Line Deduction for Union Dues and Expenses





The bill allows employees to take an "above-the-line" deduction for union dues and expenses. This means that employees can deduct these costs directly from their income before calculating their taxable income, which could potentially lower their overall tax burden. This change is specifically targeted at workers who are members of a union.





Miscellaneous Itemized Deductions for Employee Expenses





The bill also allows employees to claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed expenses incurred in the course of their employment. This means that employees can deduct certain work-related expenses that are not reimbursed by their employers, such as costs for tools, uniforms, or other job-related expenses. The bill removes some restrictions that previously made it harder for employees to take these deductions.





Effective Date





Any changes introduced by the bill would take effect for taxable years starting after December 31, 2024. This means that employees would be able to utilize these new tax deductions when they file their tax returns for the tax year 2025 and beyond.





Summary of Tax Changes









Senator Tina Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tina Smith:

S.1421: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to enhance the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and make the credit fully refundable for certain taxpayers.

S.1394: A bill to provide enhanced funding for family planning services.

S.1366: A bill to protect, for current and future generations, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and interconnected Federal land and waters, including Voyageurs National Park, within the Rainy River Watershed in the State of Minnesota, and for other purposes.

S.1286: Tax Fairness for Workers Act

S.1260: Rural Housing Service Reform Act of 2025

S.1237: New Producer Economic Security Act

Senator Tina Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tina Smith is worth $5.3M, as of April 17th, 2025. This is the 129th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $2.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Tina Smith's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

