New Bill: Senator Tim Scott introduces S. 558: Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 558: Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-02-13, and currently has 40 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2025, aims to enhance the enforcement of federal antidiscrimination laws in relation to antisemitism, particularly within educational settings. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill entails:





Purpose





The primary goal of this legislation is to establish a clear definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) as a guiding standard for federal agencies, especially in the context of educational programs and activities receiving federal funds.





Key Provisions







The bill emphasizes that discrimination based on actual or perceived Jewish ancestry or ethnic characteristics should be treated seriously under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.



It asserts that antisemitism may manifest as violations based on race, color, or national origin, thereby justifying protections under existing federal law.



It calls for the Department of Education to use the IHRA definition of antisemitism when reviewing complaints related to discrimination in educational institutions.



The bill aims to strengthen the enforcement of anti-discrimination laws to combat rising antisemitism and enhance the safety of Jewish communities.



It emphasizes the importance of increasing awareness of antisemitism's impact, particularly on Jewish students in K-12 schools, colleges, and universities.







Legislative Findings





The bill outlines several findings, including:







The increasing levels of antisemitism in the U.S. and its effects on Jewish students.



Confirmation that the IHRA's definition aids in identifying various forms of antisemitism.



A statement regarding a 2019 executive order that directed federal agencies to look to the IHRA definition when investigating cases related to antisemitism.



The recognition that using multiple definitions can complicate enforcement and reporting of antisemitic incidents.







Definitions





For the purpose of this act, the term "definition of antisemitism" is specifically defined to refer to the IHRA's working definition, which includes contemporary examples of antisemitism as recognized by the IHRA.





Implications for Title VI of the Civil Rights Act





When investigating complaints related to discrimination under Title VI, the Department of Education shall consider whether actions were motivated by antisemitic intent by utilizing the established IHRA definition as part of their assessment.





General Rules and Constitutional Protections





The bill clarifies that:







It does not grant additional authority to the Secretary of Education.



It is not intended to alter the current standards for determining actionable discrimination by the Department of Education.



It will not diminish any rights already protected under existing laws, including constitutional protections under the First Amendment.







Implementation and Enforcement





The Department of Education is expected to use the IHRA's definition as a tool for evaluation when addressing complaints of antisemitic discrimination. This will help streamline the process and ensure more consistent enforcement against antisemitic behavior in educational settings.





Relevant Companies





None found



