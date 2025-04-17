New Bill: Senator Tim Kaine introduces S. 383: Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 383: Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-02-04, and currently has 37 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students Act of 2025, aims to expand access to Federal Pell Grants for students enrolled in specific job training programs. Below are the key components of what this legislation would accomplish:





1. Extension of Pell Grant Eligibility





The bill proposes to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to create a new category of Pell Grants specifically for job training programs. These Pell Grants can be awarded to students who:







Have not attained a postbaccalaureate degree.



Are enrolled in an eligible job training program at an institution of higher education.



Meet all other standard eligibility requirements for Federal Pell Grants, except those pertaining to the type of program of study.







2. Definition of Eligible Job Training Programs





The bill outlines the criteria for what qualifies as an "eligible job training program." To be eligible, a program must:







Provide between 150 to 600 hours of instructional time over a period ranging from 8 to 15 weeks.



Align with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors.



Include a recognized postsecondary credential upon completion, which is recognized by employers in relevant industries.



Be overseen by an institution of higher education.







3. Grant Amounts and Conditions





The bill states that the funding awarded through these job training Pell Grants will have the same terms and conditions as regular Pell Grants. However:







Students may be eligible for a grant even if they qualify for less than the standard minimum amount, provided they are enrolled full-time in an eligible program.







4. Tracking and Reporting





The bill mandates that the Secretary of Education coordinate with the Secretary of Labor to establish a data-sharing agreement. This will facilitate access to performance data related to the training programs funded under this new grant category. Performance reports will be reviewed annually to ensure the quality and effectiveness of these programs.





5. Adjustments to Current Conditions





The bill makes an amendment to a section regarding minimum Federal Pell Grant eligibility, changing the eligibility threshold from 10 percent to 5 percent, potentially lowering the participation threshold for students in financial assistance.





6. Implementation Timeline





The provisions defined in the bill would take effect starting July 1, 2025.





