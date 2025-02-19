New Bill: Senator Tim Kaine introduces S. 134: Saving the Civil Service Act

We have received text from S. 134: Saving the Civil Service Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Saving the Civil Service Act, aims to establish stricter regulations around positions within the Federal Government's competitive service and excepted service. Here’s an outline of the key features of the bill:





Definitions





The bill defines several important terms, including:









Agency:



Any department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government.



Competitive Service:



Refers to positions that are part of a merit-based system, as outlined in U.S. law.



Excepted Service:



Positions that are not included in the competitive service, usually because they are filled without the normal competitive hiring process.



Director:



Refers to the Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).







Limitations on Excepting Positions





The bill sets clear limitations on when positions can be moved from the competitive service to excepted service. A position in the competitive service can only be exempted if:







It falls within specific schedules (A through E) as specified in existing regulations.



It adheres to the terms and conditions outlined in the relevant regulations that were in effect as of September 30, 2020.







Transfers Within Excepted Service





The bill establishes rules regarding the transfer of positions within the excepted service:







A position in the excepted service cannot be transferred to any schedule outside of those defined in the limitations.



No position can be transferred from the competitive service to excepted service without prior approval from the OPM Director.



During a four-year presidential term, an agency is limited in how many positions can be transferred from competitive to excepted service, allowing a maximum of either 1% of the agency's total positions or 5 positions, whichever is greater.



Employees must provide written consent to be transferred between different excepted service schedules or from competitive service to excepted service.







Other Provisions







The bill states that its provisions apply to certain positions governed by title 38, U.S. Code (related to veterans' benefits and employment).



The Director of OPM must submit an annual report to Congress detailing the transfers from competitive service to excepted service, including justifications for such transfers and any violations of the bill.



Regulations to implement the provisions set forth in the bill must be issued within 90 days after the bill's enactment.







Impact Assessment





This legislation seeks to reinforce the integrity of the competitive hiring process within the federal government, ensuring that exceptions are made only under specific conditions, thereby promoting transparency and accountability.





