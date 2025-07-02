New Bill: Senator Thom Tillis introduces S. 2115: Safe and Open Streets Act

We have received text from S. 2115: Safe and Open Streets Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The proposed Safe and Open Streets Act seeks to amend the existing U.S. Code relating to commerce, specifically targeting the act of blocking public roads and the consequences that come with it. Below are the key points of the bill:





Purpose of the Act





The primary aim of the bill is to establish a clearer legal framework regarding the obstruction of roads and highways which interferes with commerce. This bill intends to make it unlawful to obstruct, delay, or otherwise affect the movement of goods or people by blocking public thoroughfares.





Definitions of Offense





According to the bill, it will be considered an offense if an individual:







Purposely obstructs or delays commerce.



Blocks a public road or highway in any manner.



Attempts to conspire to commit such acts.







Penalties for Offenses





If someone violates the provisions of this Act, they could face:







A fine as outlined by federal law.



Imprisonment for up to five years, or both a fine and imprisonment.







Changes to Existing Law





This bill proposes amendments to existing statutes, specifically:







Redesignation of certain subsections within Section 1951 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which deals with interference with commerce.



The removal of the phrase “by threats or violence” in the section heading to ensure the focus is solely on the act of blocking roads, rather than any threats involved.







Cross-References





The bill also proposes several cross-references to be amended within the legal code, which would further clarify the definitions and penalties associated with the acts of interference by road obstruction.





Overall Impact





By instituting penalties for obstructing public roads, the bill addresses the role of road access in facilitating commerce and aims to promote the free movement of goods and people within the United States.





Relevant Companies









UPS



- The United Parcel Service may be impacted as disruptions to public roads can affect delivery timelines and logistics operations significantly.



FDX



- FedEx may experience operational challenges if road blockages hinder shipment and delivery processes, impacting their service reliability.



DLTR



- Dollar Tree could be affected if disruptions in road access lead to delays in the transport of goods, impacting inventory levels and store operations.





