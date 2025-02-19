New Bill: Senator Thom Tillis introduces S. 107: Lumbee Fairness Act

We have received text from S. 107: Lumbee Fairness Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 11 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Lumbee Fairness Act aims to amend the existing Lumbee Act of 1956 to extend federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Below are the key provisions of the bill:





Federal Recognition





The bill proposes several amendments to the Lumbee Act, primarily to provide federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe. The specific changes include:







Striking section 2 of the original act, which contained outdated language regarding the tribe.



Renaming and redefining the Tribe as the "Lumbee Indians of North Carolina."



Stating that the Tribe is officially recognized as petitioner number 65 by the Office of Federal Acknowledgment.



Ensuring that all laws applicable to federally recognized Indian tribes will also apply to the Lumbee Tribe and its members.







Eligibility for Federal Services





The bill outlines that:







The Lumbee Tribe and its members will be eligible for all federal services and benefits available to federally recognized tribes.



Members residing in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland counties will be considered as living on or near an Indian reservation for service provision.



The Secretary of the Interior is required to verify the tribal roll and to work with the Tribe to determine the needs for federal services.







Land Trust Provisions





The bill allows for the Tribe's land to be taken into trust, which means:







The Secretary of the Interior can accept land for the Tribe’s benefit without adhering to other regulations.



Any application to take land in Robeson County into trust will be considered as an "on reservation" acquisition.







State Jurisdiction





Regarding land that is held in trust for the Tribe, the bill clarifies:







The State of North Carolina will have jurisdiction over criminal offenses and civil actions that occur on that land.



The Secretary may accept a transfer of jurisdiction from the State to the federal government, provided there is a mutual agreement between the Tribe and the State.



There are specific stipulations regarding the timing and process of such jurisdiction transfer.







Petition for Acknowledgment





The legislation allows groups of Indians not currently enrolled in the Tribe to petition for federal acknowledgment of their tribal existence.





Definitions





The bill includes definitions of important terms, such as:









Secretary:



Referring to the Secretary of the Interior.



Referring to the Secretary of the Interior.





Tribe:



Designating the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.







Summary of Changes





To summarize, the Lumbee Fairness Act seeks to:







Provide federal recognition and rights to the Lumbee Tribe.



Enable eligibility for federal services similar to other recognized tribes.



Allow certain lands to be taken into trust for the Tribe’s benefit.



Define state jurisdiction over tribal lands.



Facilitate the acknowledgment process for other groups of Indians.







