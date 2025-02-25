New Bill: Senator Ted Cruz introduces S. 197: Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 197: Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2025 proposes measures for increased scrutiny over real estate transactions involving foreign entities near military installations and designated military airspace in the United States. Here’s a breakdown of the bill's main provisions:





Purpose of the Bill





The primary aim of this legislation is to protect national security by preventing foreign entities associated with certain countries from acquiring land close to sensitive military sites. The specified countries are:







Russia



Russia



China



China



Iran



Iran



North Korea







Review Process for Real Estate Transactions





The bill requires that any purchase, lease, or concession of real estate within specific distances of military installations and military airspace by foreign individuals or entities related to the above mentioned countries undergo a mandatory review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The distances specified are:







100 miles from a military installation



100 miles from a military installation



50 miles from military training routes, special use airspace, controlled firing areas, or military operations areas







Initiation of Reviews





Certain transactions that fall under this definition must be reviewed by CFIUS, regardless of any prior agreements or notifications. This is intended to provide a more proactive approach to safeguarding military assets.





Notifications and Reporting to Congress





The bill mandates that the findings from these reviews be communicated to relevant congressional members, particularly those representing districts where these military installations are located.





Impact on Energy Projects





There are additional provisions concerning energy projects. If a proposed energy project involves real estate under CFIUS review, the Secretary of Defense is barred from completing the review until CFIUS has concluded its assessment. This also extends to notifying the Secretary of Transportation about any delays that arise from these reviews.





Limitation on Approvals Related to Foreign Investment Reviews





The legislation sets rules that delay the approval process of energy projects if the project’s real estate is under CFIUS investigation. If CFIUS determines that a transaction poses a threat to national security, it will refer the matter to the President for further action, which may include blocking the transaction.





Conclusion of Review Processes





The bill stipulates that the Secretary of Transportation must wait until CFIUS has completed its review process before making determinations regarding any proposed construction related to energy projects on identified real estate.





Relevant Companies









BA



(Boeing) - May be impacted due to its involvement in government contracts and military projects.



BA (Boeing) - May be impacted due to its involvement in government contracts and military projects.





RTX



(Raytheon Technologies) - Defense contractor similar to Boeing, potentially affected by land transactions near military installations.



RTX (Raytheon Technologies) - Defense contractor similar to Boeing, potentially affected by land transactions near military installations.





LMT



(Lockheed Martin) - Another key defense contractor that could see implications from regulations affecting military land near its operations.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.