New Bill: Senator Ted Cruz introduces S. 143: Natural Gas Tax Repeal Act

We have received text from S. 143: Natural Gas Tax Repeal Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Natural Gas Tax Repeal Act



, aims to remove a specific provision from the Clean Air Act related to natural gas. Here are the key components of the bill:





Overview of the Bill





The primary focus of this bill is the repeal of Section 136 of the Clean Air Act, which deals with the



incentive program for methane emissions and waste reduction



within the petroleum and natural gas industries. The bill states:









Repeal of Section 136:



The legislation proposes to eliminate the section that provides programs and regulations aimed at reducing methane emissions from natural gas systems.



Rescission of Funds:



The bill also calls for the rescinding of any unspent (or unobligated) funds that were designated for the programs mentioned in Section 136, meaning that any money set aside for these initiatives can no longer be used once the bill is enacted.







Impact of the Repeal





The possible impact of repealing Section 136 includes:







Reduction in regulatory oversight for methane emissions, which could lead to less stringent controls and enforcement related to methane waste in natural gas production.



Potentially decreased funding for programs aimed at encouraging companies to lower their methane emissions, thereby affecting overall air quality initiatives.







Context of the Legislation





This bill is part of ongoing discussions around environmental regulation and its economic impacts, particularly in the energy sector. The legislation is introduced as a response to perceived burdens that existing regulations place on natural gas production and usage. By removing these regulations, proponents of the bill suggest it could enhance the competitiveness of the natural gas sector.





Legislative Process





Following its introduction in the Senate, the bill is referred to the Committee on Environment and Public Works for further consideration and discussion. This is a typical step in the legislative process, where the committee will examine the details and implications of the bill before it is potentially brought to the Senate floor for voting.





Relevant Companies









XOM



(Exxon Mobil Corporation) - As a significant player in the natural gas and oil industry, the repeal of regulations regarding methane emissions may reduce operational costs and regulatory compliance for the company.



CVX



(Chevron Corporation) - Similar to Exxon, Chevron's operations may benefit from the removal of federal regulations, potentially facilitating increased production and profit margins in the natural gas sector.



DVN



(Devon Energy Corporation) - As a natural gas producer, Devon may experience greater freedom in operations and reduced costs associated with compliance to methane emission regulations.





