New Bill: Senator Ted Budd introduces S. 212: Protect Our Law enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 212: Protect Our Law enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement Act of 2025, proposes amendments to immigration law regarding the deportation of individuals who assault law enforcement officers. Here is a breakdown of its key components:





1. Definition of Assault on Law Enforcement Officers





The bill specifies that an individual who is not a U.S. citizen (referred to as an "alien") can be deemed deportable if they:







Have been convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer.



Have been convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer.



Admit to having committed such an assault.



Admit to having committed such an assault.



Admit to having committed acts that are considered assault on law enforcement officers, according to the local laws where the act occurred.







2. Circumstances of Deportation





For the deportation to apply, the assault must have occurred under certain conditions, such as:







While the officer was performing their official duties.



While the officer was performing their official duties.



Because of the officer's performance of their official duties.



Because of the officer's performance of their official duties.



Because of the individual’s status as a law enforcement officer.







3. Definitions





Within the bill, several terms are defined to clarify its application:









Assault



: Defined by the laws in the state or jurisdiction where the act occurred.



: Defined by the laws in the state or jurisdiction where the act occurred.





Law Enforcement Officer



: Includes individuals authorized to enforce laws, such as police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.







4. Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Homeland Security is tasked with providing an annual report to Congress. This report will include:







The number of non-citizens deported in the previous fiscal year for having assaulted law enforcement officers.



The number of non-citizens deported in the previous fiscal year for having assaulted law enforcement officers.



This report is intended to be accessible to the public on the Department of Homeland Security's website.







5. Impact on Immigration Proceedings





The implementation of this bill would strengthen the grounds for deportation in cases involving assaults on law enforcement officers, potentially leading to an increase in immigration enforcement actions related to such offenses.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.