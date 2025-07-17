New Bill: Senator Tammy Baldwin introduces S. 2195: WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act

We have received text from S. 2195: WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act aims to honor the women who served as nurses in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during World War II by awarding them a Congressional Gold Medal. This recognition comes after extensive service and sacrifices made by these nurses throughout the war.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Award of Congressional Gold Medal:



The bill authorizes the award of a gold medal to recognize the critical military service and dedication of these nurses.



Design and Striking:



The gold medal will be designed and struck by the Secretary of the Treasury, featuring suitable emblems, devices, and inscriptions.



Display at the Smithsonian:



Once awarded, the gold medal will be given to the Smithsonian Institution for display and research. The bill suggests that the medal should be made available for display at historical military sites associated with the Army and Navy Nurse Corps.



Possibility of Duplicate Medals:



The Secretary may also issue bronze duplicates of the gold medal for sale, which would help cover the costs involved in producing the medals.



Funding:



The bill authorizes the use of funds from the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund to cover the expenses related to the striking of the medals, and any proceeds from the sale of duplicates would go back into this fund.







Historical Context





The findings section of the bill emphasizes the significant role that Army and Navy nurses played during World War II.







Over 59,000 Army nurses and 14,000 Navy nurses volunteered during this time. Despite being granted only relative rank, they provided crucial medical care under challenging conditions.



Nurses served in various capacities, facing direct danger while caring for wounded soldiers in field hospitals across different continents.



Due to previous restrictions, these nurses initially received lower pay and fewer benefits compared to their male counterparts. Many faced hardships, including being captured as prisoners of war.



The bill recognizes the dedication, bravery, and sacrifices of these women, reflecting on their contributions to the military and public health missions around the world following the war.







Overall Purpose





The overall purpose of the bill is to ensure that the contributions of these nurses are formally recognized and honored through a prestigious award, reflecting the gratitude of the nation for their service during a critical time in history.





Relevant Companies





None found



