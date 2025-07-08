New Bill: Senator Tammy Baldwin introduces S. 2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 46 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Women's Health Protection Act of 2025, aims to secure and protect a person's right to seek and obtain abortion services. Its major provisions can be summarized as follows:





Purpose of the Act







To allow individuals to obtain abortion services and enable healthcare providers to offer such services without facing excessive restrictions or regulations that do not apply to similar medical procedures.



To uphold women's ability to partake equally in social and economic life by ensuring access to abortion services.



To defend people's autonomy over their own bodies and health decisions.



To remove unnecessary barriers that could hinder interstate commerce and travel related to seeking abortion services.







Definitions









Abortion services:



This includes any medical or non-medical services associated with providing an abortion.



Health care provider:



This term covers various entities and individuals involved in delivering health care, including hospitals, clinics, and licensed professionals.



Viability:



This refers to the stage in pregnancy when a fetus can survive outside the womb, as determined by medical judgment.







Rights Protected by the Act





The Act outlines specific rights for healthcare providers and patients:









Pre-viability:



Patients can seek abortions without facing prohibitions or restrictions before the fetal viability stage. This includes limiting methods or requiring unnecessary procedures before receiving an abortion.



Post-viability:



Abortion is permitted if deemed necessary to protect the patient's life or health; states may add additional circumstances for post-viability abortions.



Healthcare providers cannot impose medically inaccurate information or require multiple unnecessary visits for abortion services.



Patients cannot be discriminated against based on their state of residency when seeking services.







Protection of Travel





The legislation affirms a person’s right to travel between states to obtain reproductive health services, including abortions, and to assist others in doing so.





Applicability and Legal Authority







This Act supersedes any conflicting federal or state laws, preventing officials from enforcing restrictions that violate the Act.



Exceptions include regulations governing physical access to clinics and certain aspects of medical coverage for abortion services.







Enforcement





There are provisions for enforcing the Act, allowing:







The Attorney General to take civil action against states or officials who violate the Act.



Individuals adversely affected by violations to file civil suits against officials implementing conflicting limitations.







Legal Protections and Remedies







The Act stipulates courts should interpret its provisions liberally to achieve the intended protections.



In any enforcement action, prevailing plaintiffs may be awarded legal costs, and provisions ensure that government officials cannot claim immunity from actions challenging violations of the Act.







Severability Clause





If any part of this Act is found to be unconstitutional, the remainder of the Act will remain effective.





Effective Date





The Act will take effect immediately upon enactment.





