New Bill: Senator Steve Daines introduces S. 241: Northern Montana Water Security Act of 2025

February 27, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

We have received text from S. 241: Northern Montana Water Security Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


The Northern Montana Water Security Act of 2025 is legislation designed to address water rights issues for the Fort Belknap Indian Community while also providing a framework for water management and related projects. The key provisions of the bill include:



Settlement of Water Rights Claims



The bill explicitly aims to establish tribal water rights for the Fort Belknap Indian Community. It mandates the federal government to take actions to implement a water rights Compact that settles existing claims.



Land Exchanges



To facilitate the settlement, the bill requires land exchanges between the U.S. government and the Fort Belknap Indian Community. This includes:




  • Administrative provisions for managing and transferring trust land.


  • Allocation of water rights from Lake Elwell.


  • Conditions related to cooperation and personal property management.


  • Limitations on land usage, notably regarding gaming activities.



Water Rights Management



The legislation stipulates that all water allocated as part of the settlement must remain within the Missouri River Basin. It ensures that the Fort Belknap Indian Community's water rights are preserved and not permanently alienated. Additionally:




  • The Secretary is not responsible for any costs associated with the development or delivery of water.


  • There is no provision for carryover storage of water allocations.


  • The water rights allocations will take effect on a specified enforceability date.



Funding for Water Projects



The bill allocates over $400 million for various water and irrigation projects, specifically benefiting the Fort Belknap Indian Community and the Blackfeet Tribe. It also establishes a funding mechanism that allows for access to this funding without the need for further appropriations by Congress. Importantly, the bill reaffirms that the U.S. government does not waive its sovereign immunity through this legislation.



Relevant Companies



None found

