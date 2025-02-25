News & Insights

New Bill: Senator Steve Daines introduces S. 213: Main Street Tax Certainty Act

February 25, 2025 — 10:38 am EST

We have received text from S. 213: Main Street Tax Certainty Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 42 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, known as the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, aims to make a specific tax provision permanent. Here are the key points regarding what the bill would do:



1. Title of the Bill



The bill is officially titled the

Main Street Tax Certainty Act

.



2. Permanent Deduction for Qualified Business Income



The main provision of the bill involves changes to the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986

. Specifically, it seeks to make permanent the deduction for qualified business income under Section 199A. Currently, this deduction allows certain pass-through entities—like partnerships, S corporations, and sole proprietorships—to deduct a portion of their qualified business income when calculating tax liabilities.



3. Implications of Making the Deduction Permanent





  • Benefits for Small Businesses:

    Making this deduction permanent could provide more certainty and potentially lower tax burdens for pass-through business owners, aiding in planning for future investments and expenses.



  • Economic Impact:

    Supporters suggest that it can encourage entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth, as it may lead to increased business investments.



  • Budgetary Considerations:

    Opponents might point to the potential cost to the federal government in terms of lost tax revenue, as making the deduction permanent could lead to decreased income taxes collected from pass-through entities.



4. Legislative Process



This bill was introduced in the

U.S. Senate

and referred to the Committee on Finance for consideration. It has not yet become law, and the legislative process will determine its eventual fate.



Relevant Companies



None found

