New Bill: Senator Steve Daines introduces S. 159: Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act

We have received text from S. 159: Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-21, and currently has 19 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act, aims to officially designate the group known as Ansarallah (commonly referred to as the Houthis) as a foreign terrorist organization. The bill outlines several key components:





Designation of Ansarallah





The bill mandates that within 90 days of its enactment, the Secretary of State must designate Ansarallah as a foreign terrorist organization. This classification will follow the procedures outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act.





Imposition of Sanctions





Following the designation of Ansarallah, the bill requires the President to implement sanctions against both:







Any foreign individual or entity that is a member, agent, or affiliate of Ansarallah or that is owned or controlled by them.







Types of Sanctions





The sanctions proposed include:







Blocking the property and prohibiting transactions with Ansarallah and associated individuals or entities, under the authority granted by Executive Order 13224, which addresses terrorism-related activities.



Additional sanctions based on Executive Order 13780, which aims to protect the United States from foreign terrorist entry, specifically regarding nationals from Yemen.







Background Context





The bill notes several findings to support its proposal, including:







Reports from 2017 about Iranian support, including advanced weapons, to Ansarallah, which the U.S. has designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.



The prior designation of Ansarallah as a foreign terrorist organization during the Trump Administration in January 2021, which was later revoked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in February 2021.



Documented drone strikes by Ansarallah targeting Saudi infrastructure in 2021, suggesting ongoing aggression towards Saudi Arabia.







Overall, the bill seeks to re-establish Ansarallah's designation as a foreign terrorist organization and enforce sanctions against them and their affiliates in response to their actions and affiliations with other nations labeled as sponsors of terrorism.





Relevant Companies









XOM



(ExxonMobil): Potentially impacted due to its interests in oil production and stability in the Middle East.



XOM (ExxonMobil): Potentially impacted due to its interests in oil production and stability in the Middle East.





CVX



(Chevron): Similar to ExxonMobil, Chevron's operations in the region could face challenges due to geopolitical tensions.





