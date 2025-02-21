New Bill: Senator Steve Daines introduces S. 137: Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination Act

We have received text from S. 137: Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 25 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination Act (FIND Act), aims to amend federal contracting laws related to the firearm and ammunition industries. Below are the key provisions of the bill:





Prohibition on Discrimination





The bill proposes that the federal government cannot enter into contracts with any entity that discriminates against the firearm or ammunition industries. Specifically, this means:







Agencies must include a requirement in their contracts that the contracting entity (the prime contractor) certifies that they do not have any discriminatory practices against firearm entities or trade associations.



Agencies must include a requirement in their contracts that the contracting entity (the prime contractor) certifies that they do not have any discriminatory practices against firearm entities or trade associations.



This certification must confirm that the contractor will not implement any policy that discriminates against these industries during the contract term.







Subcontracting Restrictions





The bill also imposes conditions on subcontracting:







The prime contractor cannot award a subcontract that exceeds 10% of the total contract value to an entity that cannot certify that it does not discriminate against firearm entities or trade associations.



The prime contractor cannot award a subcontract that exceeds 10% of the total contract value to an entity that cannot certify that it does not discriminate against firearm entities or trade associations.



Contractors are prohibited from structuring subcontracts to bypass this restriction.







Penalties for Violation





In the event of a breach of these provisions:







The prime contract may be terminated for default.



The prime contract may be terminated for default.



Additionally, a suspension or debarment proceeding may be initiated against the contractor.







Exceptions





The prohibition on contracting with discriminatory entities does not apply to "sole-source contracts"—those contracts where only one supplier is available to provide the goods or services needed.





Definitions





Key definitions in the bill include:









Discriminate:



Making judgment or decisions based on a policy that is not objective and treats entities differently based on bias against firearm entities or their products.



Making judgment or decisions based on a policy that is not objective and treats entities differently based on bias against firearm entities or their products.





Firearm entity:



Includes a licensed person to import, manufacture, or deal in firearms, sellers of ammunition, and others involved in firearm-related businesses.



Includes a licensed person to import, manufacture, or deal in firearms, sellers of ammunition, and others involved in firearm-related businesses.





Firearm trade association:



Organizations defined in specific sections of the law that represent firearm entities.







Effective Date





The provisions of this act will apply to contracts awarded after the date the bill is enacted.





Relevant Companies









RGR



- Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.: A manufacturer of firearms which may benefit from the protection against discrimination under government contracts.



RGR - Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.: A manufacturer of firearms which may benefit from the protection against discrimination under government contracts.





SAFM



- American Outdoor Brands Corporation: Engaged in the design and manufacture of firearms, this company may also find itself positively impacted by the legislation.



SAFM - American Outdoor Brands Corporation: Engaged in the design and manufacture of firearms, this company may also find itself positively impacted by the legislation.





XPON



- Xplore Technologies Corp: This company provides solutions that may be related to firearm storage and safety, and it could benefit from the proposed non-discrimination policy.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.