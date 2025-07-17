New Bill: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse introduces S. 2235: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2235: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025, aims to amend the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to extend the authorization of the diesel emissions reduction program. Currently, this program is set to expire in 2024, but the bill proposes to reauthorize it until 2029. By doing so, the legislation seeks to continue efforts to reduce emissions produced by diesel engines, which are significant contributors to air pollution and have detrimental effects on public health and the environment.





Key Provisions









Extension of Authorization:



The bill will extend the diesel emissions reduction program's authorization from 2024 to 2029, allowing for continued funding and support for initiatives that target reductions in diesel emissions.



Focus on Air Quality:



The program aims to improve air quality by providing funding to replace or upgrade older diesel engines, help implement cleaner technologies, and support projects that reduce emissions from diesel-powered equipment.



Support for Various Projects:



The reauthorized program will facilitate federal funding for various projects, including those focused on retrofitting existing engines and replacing older vehicles with newer, cleaner models.







Impact on Stakeholders





The bill is expected to have implications for various stakeholders, including government agencies, environmental organizations, businesses operating diesel-powered vehicles, and communities adversely affected by diesel emissions. By extending the program, stakeholders may continue to receive support and funding for initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and improving public health.





Relevant Companies









GE



- General Electric, involved in manufacturing diesel engines and technology solutions for emission reduction.



CMI



- Cummins, a company that designs and manufactures engines, including diesel and alternative fuel engines focused on reducing emissions.



PCAR



- PACCAR, a manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks with diesel engines subject to emissions reduction efforts.



TTM



- Tata Motors, which produces vehicles with diesel engines and is likely to be affected by emission regulations and reductions.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

