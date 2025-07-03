New Bill: Senator Ron Wyden introduces S. 2059: Keeping Obstetrics Local Act

We have received text from S. 2059: Keeping Obstetrics Local Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-12, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Keeping Obstetrics Local Act" aims to improve maternity care services, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The bill provides increased financial support for hospitals that provide these vital services, particularly safety net hospitals. Key provisions include ensuring adequate Medicaid payment rates to these facilities and expanding maternal healthcare coverage under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).





Key Provisions









Medicaid and CHIP Coverage:



States will be required to maintain continuous Medicaid and CHIP coverage for pregnant individuals for 12 months postpartum, ensuring that they have ongoing access to healthcare.



Maternal Health Homes:



The bill establishes health homes aimed at coordinating care for pregnant individuals, facilitating better access to comprehensive services.



Mental Health Screening:



It enhances the screening process for depression and anxiety during the perinatal period, aiming to identify and address mental health needs early.



Presumptive Eligibility:



Pregnant women will have presumptive eligibility for medical assistance, which simplifies and speeds up the process for accessing necessary healthcare services.







Addressing Urgent Needs





The bill modifies the Public Health Service Act to tackle urgent maternal health care concerns. It streamlines enrollment processes for healthcare providers across state lines to allow for more flexibility and access to care. Hospitals will also be required to notify the public about any closures of obstetric units, promoting transparency in maternal care availability.





Data Collection





To improve the overall quality of maternal health care, the legislation mandates the collection of data regarding labor and delivery services. This data will be vital for identifying trends and areas needing improvement in maternal health services.





Conclusion





Overall, the "Keeping Obstetrics Local Act" is designed to strengthen the infrastructure and support for maternity care, especially for those in rural and underserved communities, enhancing both the availability and quality of these essential services.





Relevant Companies





None found



