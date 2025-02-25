New Bill: Senator Ron Johnson introduces S. 252: Guidance Out Of Darkness Act

We have received text from S. 252: Guidance Out Of Darkness Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

The Guidance Out Of Darkness Act (GOOD Act) aims to enhance public access to guidance documents created by federal agencies. These documents are essentially statements that provide insight into an agency's policies or interpretations of laws and regulations, but they do not have the authoritative force of laws. The bill proposes several key actions regarding these documents:





Definitions





The bill establishes clear definitions for key terms such as:









Agency:



Refers to federal agencies as defined in existing U.S. law.



Director:



Refers to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.



Guidance Document:



Any agency statement that is not legally binding (i.e., it cannot impose penalties) and addresses policies or interpretations concerning statutory or regulatory issues.







Publication Requirements





The bill mandates the following publication requirements for guidance documents:







Agencies must publish any guidance document on their official website as soon as it is issued.



Documents that are already in effect must be published within 180 days of the bill's enactment.



All guidance documents must be hosted in a single, designated location on the internet, providing ease of access for the public.



Each agency must create a hyperlink to this central location on its website for easier navigation.







Additional Provisions





Further specifications include:







The designated website will categorize guidance documents appropriately to enhance searching and navigation.



Documents that are exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act will not be made publicly available under this act.



When any guidance document is rescinded, agencies must maintain a record of it at the designated location, along with notes indicating that it has been rescinded and relevant details such as the rescinding order (if applicable).







The legislation is intended to improve transparency in the regulatory process and make it easier for individuals and businesses to find the guidance they need regarding regulations that impact them.





