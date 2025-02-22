News & Insights

New Bill: Senator Roger Marshall introduces S. 222: Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025

February 22, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar

We have received text from S. 222: Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 is a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate that aims to amend existing school lunch programs under the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act. The key provisions of the bill include:



1. Allowing Whole Milk Options



The bill permits schools that participate in the school lunch program to offer whole milk, along with other milk options such as:




  • Flavored and unflavored organic or non-organic whole milk


  • Reduced-fat milk


  • Low-fat milk


  • Fat-free milk


  • Lactose-free milk



2. Guidelines for Milk Choices



Previously, there were restrictions on the types of milk that could be offered. The amendment facilitates a broader variety of fluid milk to be made available to students. Schools now have the flexibility to provide different types of milk according to the guidelines stipulated in the bill.



3. Parental and Guardian Involvement



The bill also modifies who can provide consent for students to receive certain types of milk. It changes the wording from only allowing a "physician" to now including "physician, parent, or legal guardian." This adjustment allows parents or guardians greater involvement in decisions related to their child’s milk consumption at school.



4. Saturated Fat Classification



A notable point in this bill is that it specifies that milk fat from any fluid milk served under the new guidelines will not be classified as saturated fat concerning compliance with regulations about meal saturated fat content. This means that whole milk will not negatively impact the school meals' compliance with certain dietary guidelines around saturated fats.



5. Target Audience



The primary audience for this legislation is school-aged children who participate in the National School Lunch Program. By allowing for more milk options, the bill aims to address dietary preferences and nutritional needs among students.



6. Implementation and Oversight



The bill has been referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry for further discussion and consideration. If passed, it would change the regulations surrounding the school lunch programs and how they provide fluid milk to students across schools participating in the program.



7. Purpose and Goals



The overall objective of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 is to promote healthier dietary options for children in schools by allowing access to whole milk. The bill seeks to enhance the variety of milk available and support parental involvement in their children's nutrition at school.



Quiver Quantitative Contributor
