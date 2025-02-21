New Bill: Senator Roger F. Wicker introduces S. 186: No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 186: No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 46 cosponsors.

No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2025



Prohibition on Fund Allocation:



The bill states that no federal funds can be used for abortions. This applies to any funds authorized by federal law or held in federal trust funds.



Restrictions on Health Plans:



Federal funds cannot be spent on health insurance plans that provide coverage for abortion.



Limitations on Federal Facilities:



Abortions cannot be performed in federally-owned healthcare facilities or by healthcare professionals employed by the federal government.



Separate Coverage Permitted:



Individuals, states, or entities can purchase separate abortion coverage as long as it is funded entirely with non-federal money. This means no federal matching funds can be used for such purchases.



Maintaining Other Federal Laws:



The bill will not change any existing federal laws that already limit abortion funding.



Complications from Abortion:



The provisions do not apply to treatments for complications that arise from an abortion.



Exceptions for Specific Cases:



Federal funding limitations do not apply to abortions resulting from rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother if approved by a doctor.



Application to the District of Columbia:



The restrictions on funding apply to the District of Columbia budget as well.







Title II—Application under the Affordable Care Act









No Premium Credits for Abortion Coverage:



The bill disallows any refundable tax credits and cost-sharing reductions under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for health plans that include abortion coverage, except for the specific exceptions mentioned earlier.



Options for Separate Plans:



Individuals and employers can purchase separate coverage for abortion, but it cannot be subsidized by federal tax credits or funding.



Disclosure Requirements:



Health plans must clearly disclose whether they cover abortion services and provide details about any additional costs associated with such coverage. This includes showing any surcharges for abortion services in marketing materials.



Effective Date:



Changes to tax credits will apply to tax years after December 31, 2025, and related amendments will apply to health plans beginning after that date.







