New Bill: Senator Rick Scott introduces S. 29: Sunshine Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 29: Sunshine Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "Sunshine Protection Act of 2025" proposes to make daylight saving time (DST) permanent across the United States. Below is a breakdown of the key components of the bill:





Repeal of Temporary Daylight Saving Time





The bill seeks to repeal the existing provisions that allow for temporary alterations to standard time during the daylight saving period. This means that the practice of changing clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall would no longer be necessary.





Amendments to Standard Time





Specific amendments to the 'Calder Act' are included to adjust the language regarding time zones. The bill proposes to change various time zone references to reflect a permanent daylight saving time. This includes modifying the relevant legal specifications concerning the advancement of standard time.





State Exemptions





The bill provides provisions for states to exempt themselves from the new rules if they choose. States that had previously enacted their own standards can maintain their own decisions on time observance, whether it be to adopt the new permanent daylight saving time or to follow their previous time arrangement.





Implications of Permanent Daylight Saving Time





By adopting this act, the country would no longer observe the traditional biannual clock changes. Under permanent daylight saving time, locales would maintain a set time throughout the year, which proponents argue could lead to various benefits, such as potentially increased daylight in the evenings.





Legislative Process





As of January 7, 2025, this bill has been introduced in the Senate and is under consideration by the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.





Time Zone Adjustments





The bill also suggests adjustments to time zone classifications to ensure that the permanent daylight saving time is applied uniformly across the regions affected.





Conclusion of the Bill's Requirements





Overall, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 aims to establish a framework where daylight saving time does not have temporary alterations twice a year, simplifying the timekeeping practices in the United States.





Comcast Corporation: As a major media and telecommunications company, changes to daylight saving time could affect programming schedules and advertising windows in various regions.



Amazon.com, Inc.: E-commerce delivery schedules and marketing strategies might be influenced by a shift in time policies impacting customer habits.



