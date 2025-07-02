New Bill: Senator Richard J. Durbin introduces S. 2107: Protecting Our Students and Taxpayers Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2107: Protecting Our Students and Taxpayers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Protecting Our Students and Taxpayers Act of 2025," aims to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965, focusing specifically on proprietary institutions of higher education, which are schools operated for profit. Its primary goal is to enhance the protection of students and taxpayers by ensuring that these institutions do not rely excessively on federal education funds.





Key Provisions









85/15 Rule:



The bill elaborates on the existing "85/15 rule." To qualify as a proprietary institution, at least 15% of the institution's revenue must come from sources other than federal education assistance funds. This is to ensure that these schools are not entirely dependent on government funding.



The bill elaborates on the existing "85/15 rule." To qualify as a proprietary institution, at least 15% of the institution's revenue must come from sources other than federal education assistance funds. This is to ensure that these schools are not entirely dependent on government funding.





Revenue Definitions:



The bill provides detailed definitions regarding what constitutes revenue. This includes income from tuition, fees, and services necessary for student education, but excludes federal funds unless they are used to pay for institutional costs directly.



The bill provides detailed definitions regarding what constitutes revenue. This includes income from tuition, fees, and services necessary for student education, but excludes federal funds unless they are used to pay for institutional costs directly.





Non-Federal Revenue Requirement:



It mandates that institutions must utilize specific accounting methods to calculate their revenues and maintain compliance with the revenue rule.



It mandates that institutions must utilize specific accounting methods to calculate their revenues and maintain compliance with the revenue rule.





Eligibility Restrictions:



If a proprietary institution fails to meet the revenue requirements for a fiscal year, it will be ineligible for federal assistance for at least two years. It can regain eligibility by demonstrating compliance with financial requirements over that period.



If a proprietary institution fails to meet the revenue requirements for a fiscal year, it will be ineligible for federal assistance for at least two years. It can regain eligibility by demonstrating compliance with financial requirements over that period.





Accountability Measures:



The bill requires the Secretary of Education to report to Congress on the revenue sources of proprietary institutions, which will help in monitoring their compliance with the new revenue rules.



The bill requires the Secretary of Education to report to Congress on the revenue sources of proprietary institutions, which will help in monitoring their compliance with the new revenue rules.





Repeal of Certain Requirements:



The bill also repeals some existing requirements under the Higher Education Act that are deemed outdated or unnecessary regarding institutional accountability.







Implementation Timeline





The amendments proposed by this Act will take effect starting on the second full award year after the bill is enacted, giving institutions time to adjust their financial practices accordingly.





Relevant Companies







None found





Senator Richard J. Durbin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Richard J. Durbin:

S.2171: A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit smoking on the premises of any facility of the Veterans Health Administration, and for other purposes.

S.2107: POST Act of 2025

S.2093: Bicycles for Rural African Transport Act

S.2026: Court Legal Access and Student Support Act of 2025

S.1749: No United States Recognition of Russian Sovereignty Over Crimea or Any Other Forcibly Seized Ukrainian Territory

S.1742: Children Don't Belong on Tobacco Farms Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Richard J. Durbin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Durbin.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.