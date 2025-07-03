New Bill: Senator Richard Blumenthal introduces S. 2071: Disaster Relief Medicaid Act

We have received text from S. 2071: Disaster Relief Medicaid Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-12, and currently has 8 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Disaster Relief Medicaid Act aims to provide support to individuals affected by disasters through Medicaid assistance. It simplifies the process for disaster survivors to access healthcare by ensuring that they are eligible for Medicaid during specific disaster relief periods. The federal government will fully fund these services for states during these designated relief times, ensuring that individuals can receive necessary medical care without financial strain.





Key Features of the Bill







**Medicaid Assistance**: The act allows for streamlined applications for Medicaid for those impacted by disasters, ensuring that survivors can quickly access healthcare services.



**Medicaid Assistance**: The act allows for streamlined applications for Medicaid for those impacted by disasters, ensuring that survivors can quickly access healthcare services.



**Continuous Eligibility**: It offers continuous eligibility for Medicaid, meaning that individuals will remain covered without interruption during the relief period.



**Continuous Eligibility**: It offers continuous eligibility for Medicaid, meaning that individuals will remain covered without interruption during the relief period.



**Mental Health Services**: There are specific provisions for coverage of mental health services, addressing the psychological impact of disasters on survivors.







Medicare Part B Changes





The bill also makes amendments to Medicare Part B. It specifies that periods of disaster relief will not count against individuals in terms of late enrollment penalties. This means that survivors of disasters can enroll in Medicare without facing financial penalties due to missed deadlines during their recovery.





Evaluation and Reporting





The Disaster Relief Medicaid Act includes provisions for a multi-year evaluation to assess its impact on disaster survivors and healthcare systems. The results of this evaluation will be reported to the relevant authorities within set timelines, ensuring accountability and informing future adjustments to the act.





Implementation Timeline





The act is set to take effect upon its enactment. However, there might be delays for compliance at the state level, allowing states time to adjust their systems in line with the new requirements.





Funding





The funding for the Medicaid assistance during disaster periods will primarily come from federal sources, which aims to alleviate the financial burden on state budgets while ensuring comprehensive care for affected individuals.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Richard Blumenthal Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Richard Blumenthal:

S.2072: MORE Savings Act

S.2071: Disaster Relief Medicaid Act

S.2070: Insurrection Act of 2025

S.2061: Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act of 2025

S.1955: Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act

S.1863: VALOR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Richard Blumenthal on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blumenthal.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.