New Bill: Senator Richard Blumenthal introduces S. 1032: Major Richard Star Act

We have received text from S. 1032: Major Richard Star Act. This bill was received on 2025-03-13, and currently has 58 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Major Richard Star Act, proposes changes to how certain military veterans can receive benefits. Specifically, it aims to allow veterans who are retired due to disabilities related to combat to receive both their retirement pay and disability compensation at the same time without affecting the amount they receive from either source.





Key Provisions









Eligibility for Concurrent Receipt:



The bill allows members of the military who are retired due to combat-related disabilities to receive their retirement pay without reductions that are otherwise applied to veterans’ disability compensation under existing laws. This means that these veterans can receive full benefits from both retirement pay and disability compensation.



Amendments to Existing Law:



The bill amends sections of Title 10 of the United States Code, specifically Section 1413a and Section 1414, which deal with the rules regarding retired pay and veterans' disability compensation. It clarifies that veterans qualifying under these provisions will no longer have their retirement pay reduced under certain existing laws (sections 5304 and 5305 of Title 38).



Provision for Combat-Related Disabilities:



The bill defines combat-related disability and ensures that service members who receive disability compensation due to these specific conditions will benefit from the concurrent receipt policy.



Effective Date:



The changes proposed by this bill would take effect on the first day of the first month following its enactment, impacting payments made to eligible veterans from that date onward.







Technical and Conforming Amendments





The bill also includes technical changes to ensure that the legislative language is consistent and up-to-date with these new provisions. This includes adjustments to headings and sections within the legal framework regarding military benefits.





Overall Impact





The Major Richard Star Act is intended to streamline the process by which certain combat-related disability retirees receive their benefits, allowing for both forms of compensation to be received simultaneously without reductions that usually apply. This aims to provide better financial support for veterans who have served their country and sustained disabilities in combat.





Relevant Companies





None found



