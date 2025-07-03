New Bill: Senator Pete Ricketts introduces S. 2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025 is designed to enhance the AUKUS partnership, which includes the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The bill proposes several key changes to the processes and regulations related to arms exports between these countries.





Key Provisions





1. Flexibility in Arms Exports





The bill amends certain arms export regulations to allow for more flexible reexport and retransfers of defense articles. Specifically:







Defense articles sold by the U.S. to Australia and the U.K. may be reexported or transferred between these nations without requiring prior consent from the U.S. President.



Defense articles sold by the U.S. to Australia and the U.K. may be reexported or transferred between these nations without requiring prior consent from the U.S. President.



Transfers among companies and government entities within these countries, including employees and agents, will be permitted under defined circumstances.







2. Commercial Technical Assistance and Manufacturing License Agreements





The bill eliminates the certification requirement for commercial technical assistance or manufacturing license agreements involving Australia and the United Kingdom. This includes:







Reducing the bureaucratic requirements for U.S. companies and entities engaging in technical or manufacturing agreements with partners in these countries.



Reducing the bureaucratic requirements for U.S. companies and entities engaging in technical or manufacturing agreements with partners in these countries.



This change will streamline processes, potentially making it easier for defense-related businesses to collaborate with partners in Australia and the U.K.







Impact on Defense Collaboration





The proposed changes aim to strengthen military collaboration between the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. by making it simpler and faster to share and manage defense technologies and services. This could foster closer ties in defense operations and facilitate joint efforts in addressing security challenges.





Relevant Companies









BA



- Boeing Company: As a major defense contractor, Boeing could benefit from the streamlined arms export processes, making it easier to collaborate with Australia and the UK on defense projects.



BA - Boeing Company: As a major defense contractor, Boeing could benefit from the streamlined arms export processes, making it easier to collaborate with Australia and the UK on defense projects.





RTX



- Raytheon Technologies Corporation: This company's defense contracts could be positively impacted by reduced certification requirements, allowing faster delivery of systems to allies.



RTX - Raytheon Technologies Corporation: This company's defense contracts could be positively impacted by reduced certification requirements, allowing faster delivery of systems to allies.





LOCK



- Lockheed Martin Corporation: With its significant operations in defense sales and international partnerships, Lockheed Martin may see enhanced collaboration opportunities with Australia and the UK.





Senator Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Pete Ricketts:

S.2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

S.2108: VARIANCE Act

S.2048: PRC Military and Human Rights Capital Markets Sanctions Act of 2025

S.2047: No Capital Gains Allowance for American Adversaries Act

S.2046: No China in Index Funds Act

S.2045: Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Pete Ricketts on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Senator Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Pete Ricketts is worth $182.6M, as of July 3rd, 2025. This is the 8th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $105.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Pete Ricketts's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Senator Pete Ricketts Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.2M of trades from Senator Pete Ricketts, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PG. The stock has risen 5.96% since then.

of $PG. The stock has risen 5.96% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $UNH. The stock has fallen 38.63% since then.

of $UNH. The stock has fallen 38.63% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $KO. The stock has risen 23.24% since then.

of $KO. The stock has risen 23.24% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 32.26% since then.

of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 32.26% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 83.39% since then.

You can track Senator Pete Ricketts's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.