New Bill: Senator Mike Rounds introduces S. 287: Marcella LeBeau Recognition Act

We have received text from S. 287: Marcella LeBeau Recognition Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Marcella LeBeau Recognition Act



, proposes to officially rename a Federal building located at 225 South Pierre Street in Pierre, South Dakota, to the



Marcella LeBeau Federal Building



. The bill specifies the following key points:





Designation of the Building





The primary purpose of the bill is to designate the specified Federal building in Pierre, South Dakota, with the name of Marcella LeBeau. This involves:







Changing the official name of the building to



Marcella LeBeau Federal Building



.



Updating all relevant legal references, maps, regulations, and documents to reflect this new name.







Purpose of the Name Change





While the bill does not explicitly state the reasons behind the name change, it is common for such bills to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to their community or the nation. Marcella LeBeau may be recognized for her achievements or service, which could be relevant to the community and the federal government.





Legislative Process





The bill has been introduced in the 119th Congress by Senator Rounds, co-sponsored by Senator Thune. As part of the legislative process, it has been read twice and referred to the Committee on Environment and Public Works for further consideration.





Impact of the Bill





The renaming process itself is primarily administrative and aims to honor Marcella LeBeau. Changes in name may have symbolic and local significance but are unlikely to have a widespread economic impact or involve substantial governmental revisions apart from the name change in records.





