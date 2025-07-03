New Bill: Senator Mike Lee introduces S. 2152: Allied Burden Sharing Report Act

We have received text from S. 2152: Allied Burden Sharing Report Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Allied Burden Sharing Report Act, aims to establish a formal process for evaluating and reporting on the contributions of allied nations to collective defense efforts. Here is a breakdown of its key provisions:





Annual Report Requirement





The bill mandates that the Secretary of Defense must submit an annual report to Congress detailing:







The defense spending of each allied country, including budget figures and spending as a percentage of their gross domestic product (GDP) for the previous fiscal year.



Actions taken by each allied country to contribute to U.S. military or stability operations under joint defense agreements.



Any restrictions placed by those countries on their defense contributions.



Efforts by the U.S. or other nations to address or minimize those restrictions.







Countries Covered





The countries that will be included in these reports are:







Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Countries that are parties to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (Rio Treaty).



Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand.







Form and Availability of Reports





Each report must be submitted in an unclassified form, although it may also include a classified annex. The reports will be available to any member of Congress upon request.





Purpose of the Bill





The intent behind this legislation is to ensure that Congress has the necessary information regarding allied nations' contributions to collective defense. This information is deemed critical for assessing and understanding U.S. readiness and response capacity given evolving security threats.





Assessment of U.S. Security Readiness





The legislation reflects a congressional finding that threats to U.S. security extend beyond just the global war on terror, addressing concerns related to near-peer adversaries as well. It implies that the President is encouraged to engage with allied nations to ensure they meet their obligations under collective defense agreements.





Congressional Committee Oversight





The reports will be directed to various congressional committees, including:







The Senate Committee on Armed Services.



The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.



The Senate Committee on Appropriations.



The House Committee on Armed Services.



The House Committee on Foreign Affairs.



The House Committee on Appropriations.







Overall Objective





The overarching goal of the Allied Burden Sharing Report Act is to promote a clearer understanding of how allied nations contribute to global defense efforts and ensure that the U.S. adapts to a changing security environment.





