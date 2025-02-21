New Bill: Senator Mike Lee introduces S. 128: Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act

We have received text from S. 128: Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 15 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act) proposes amendments to the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. The main aim of this legislation is to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for individuals registering to vote in federal elections. Key provisions of the bill include:





Documentary Proof Requirements







The bill defines types of acceptable documentary proof, which includes:





A form of identification issued under the REAL ID Act of 2005.





A valid U.S. passport.





A U.S. military identification card alongside military records indicating U.S. birth.





A valid government-issued photo ID showing U.S. birth.





Other documents, such as certified birth certificates, adoption decrees, or naturalization certificates.







States must not accept voter registration applications for federal elections unless the applicant provides such proof at the time of registration.







Registration Process Changes







Changes to voter registration methods in states include:





Modification of applications for driver's licenses to include verification of citizenship.





The national mail voter registration form must indicate the proof of citizenship requirement.





States must inform residents about the requirement for citizenship proof.







Administrative Requirements







The Election Assistance Commission is tasked with providing guidelines for states to implement these changes.



Voter registration agencies must be trained to collect citizenship documentation.



States are required to actively ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote in federal elections.







Affidavit Process for Certain Situations







For applicants who cannot provide traditional proof of citizenship, states must set up a process to allow them to attest their citizenship under penalty of perjury.



States must also have methods for addressing discrepancies in citizenship documentation.







Removal of Non-Citizens







States must remove non-citizens from voter registration lists if they become aware of any documentation or verified information indicating someone is not a U.S. citizen.



This includes the ability of states to identify non-citizens using federal databases or verification systems.







Criminal and Civil Penalties







The bill stipulates penalties for election officials who fail to require proof of citizenship for voter registration.



It also introduces specific penalties for individuals who illegally assist non-citizens in voting.







Implementation Timeline







The provisions of the bill will take effect immediately after its enactment, applying to all voter registration applications submitted thereafter.







Impact on Federal Elections





The bill's implementation is expected to affect how states manage voter registration, ensuring that only U.S. citizens are able to register for and vote in federal elections. The bill provides a structured approach to guarantee voter eligibility based on U.S. citizenship.





