New Bill: Senator Mike Crapo introduces S. 339: Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act

We have received text from S. 339: Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-30, and currently has 44 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill known as the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act proposes amendments to the Social Security Act to allow for Medicare coverage of multi-cancer early detection screening tests. Here are the key points of the bill:





Coverage for Multi-Cancer Screening Tests





The bill adds provisions to Medicare that will cover specific multi-cancer early detection screening tests starting from January 1, 2028. These tests are aimed at detecting multiple types of cancer across different organs at once, and they must meet certain regulatory criteria set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).





Definition of Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Tests





A "multi-cancer early detection screening test" is defined in the bill as follows:







Tests must be approved or cleared by the FDA.



Tests may involve genomic sequencing of blood samples or similar biological materials.



Tests must be deemed reasonable and necessary for early illness detection by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.







National Coverage Determination Process





The Secretary of Health and Human Services is required to use a specific process to make national coverage determinations for these new tests, ensuring that they meet the necessary criteria for coverage.





Payment Structure and Standards





The bill outlines a payment structure for the multi-cancer early detection screening tests:







For tests provided before January 1, 2031, the payment would equal the current payment amount for certain existing cancer screening tests.



For tests provided on or after January 1, 2031, the payment will be based on specific calculations that may take current test payments into account.







Limitations on Payment





There are specific limitations on payment for these tests:







Payments will not be made if the individual has reached a certain age or if they received a similar test within the past 11 months.



Starting from 2028, the age limit is set at 68 years, increasing by one year each subsequent year.







Coverage for Other Cancer Screening Tests





The bill makes it clear that receiving a multi-cancer early detection screening test does not eliminate coverage for other individual cancer screening tests like breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, or prostate cancer tests.





Conforming Amendments





The legislation includes various conforming amendments to other sections of the Social Security Act to align the current provisions with the newly introduced coverage for multi-cancer early detection screening tests.





Effective Date





The proposed changes to Medicare coverage begin with a planned implementation date of January 1, 2028.





Relevant Companies









ILMN



- Illumina, Inc.: A company that specializes in genomic sequencing technology, which could see an increase in business due to the demand for multi-cancer early detection screening tests.



NVTA



- Invitae Corporation: Focuses on genetic testing and could benefit from an increase in usage of genomic tests covered under this bill.





Senator Mike Crapo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mike Crapo is worth $3.5M, as of April 17th, 2025. This is the 162nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crapo has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Mike Crapo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Senator Mike Crapo Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Senator Mike Crapo, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Mike Crapo's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

