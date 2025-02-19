New Bill: Senator Marsha Blackburn introduces S. 112: Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 112: Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act of 2025, proposes a change to the existing immigration law regarding the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The MPP, often referred to as "Remain in Mexico," allows certain individuals seeking asylum at the U.S. border to be returned to Mexico while they wait for their immigration hearings in the United States.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Mandatory Implementation:



The bill seeks to change the language in the Immigration and Nationality Act concerning the Migrant Protection Protocols. It replaces the word "may" with "shall," thus making the use of these protocols a requirement rather than a discretionary action for immigration authorities.



Implications for Asylum Seekers:



If enacted, this change would require that all eligible asylum seekers be returned to Mexico while their cases are processed, unless they meet specific exceptions outlined in the immigration law.



Processing of Cases:



The bill does not detail the process improvements or additional resources necessary for the effective implementation of the Migrant Protection Protocols, which could impact how quickly cases are resolved.







Context of the Bill





The Migrant Protection Protocols were first implemented in 2019 but faced various legal challenges and administrative changes. This bill aims to streamline the process and establish a firmer legal basis for these protocols within U.S. immigration law. The act signifies a legislative move toward a more permanent solution for managing asylum seekers at the border, marking a shift in policy approach.





Potential Concerns









Humanitarian Issues:



Critics may raise concerns regarding the safety and humanitarian conditions faced by individuals returned to Mexico during their asylum processes.



Legal and Administrative Challenges:



Implementing mandatory protocols may lead to logistical and legal challenges, including how to manage increased caseloads and ensuring due process for asylum seekers.







