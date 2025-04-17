New Bill: Senator Lindsey Graham introduces S. 1241: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 1241: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-01, and currently has 54 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025" outlines a framework for imposing sanctions on Russia under certain conditions. The main provisions of the bill include the following key components:





Sanction Triggers





Sanctions against Russia will be activated if any of the following occur:







Russia refuses to engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine.



Russia violates existing agreements.



Russia initiates any military actions.







Sanction Measures





The sanctions will be comprehensive and include the following:







Prohibitions on financial transactions between U.S. entities and designated Russian actors.



Bans on energy exports from Russia.



Restrictions on investments in Russian industries.







Enforcement Provisions





The bill includes strict enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with the sanctions, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and accountability.





Conditions for Lifting Sanctions





Sanctions can be lifted under specific conditions, which require:







The President to certify that designated actors have ceased harmful activities.



Russia must sign a peace agreement with Ukraine.







Reimposition of Sanctions





If any sanctioned actor resumes harmful activities after sanctions have been lifted, all sanctions will be reinstated, and new sanctions may be introduced.





Relevant Companies









XOM



(Exxon Mobil Corporation): This company, involved in energy production, may be significantly affected by the sanctions on energy exports from Russia.



CVX



(Chevron Corporation): Similar to Exxon, Chevron could face challenges due to restrictions on Russian energy exports and investments.



RDS.A



(Royal Dutch Shell plc): As a major player in the global energy market, Shell may be impacted by sanctions relating to its operations in or dealings with Russia.





Senator Lindsey Graham Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Lindsey Graham:

S.1241: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025

S.1043: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend the energy credit for qualified fuel cell property.

S.775: SAFE Act of 2025

S.304: Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025

S.95: Parris Island Protection Act

Senator Lindsey Graham Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Lindsey Graham is worth $1.0M, as of April 17th, 2025. This is the 277th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Graham has approximately $186.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Lindsey Graham's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graham.

Senator Lindsey Graham Stock Trading

We have data on up to $315.0K of trades from Senator Lindsey Graham, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 28th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $VIG. The stock has risen 7.34% since then.

of $VIG. The stock has risen 7.34% since then. A December 28th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $USFR. The stock has risen 0.3% since then.

of $USFR. The stock has risen 0.3% since then. A June 30th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $VTIP. The stock has fallen 0.84% since then.

of $VTIP. The stock has fallen 0.84% since then. A June 30th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $IBDQ. The stock has risen 1.62% since then.

of $IBDQ. The stock has risen 1.62% since then. A June 30th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $IBDO. The stock has risen 0.96% since then.

You can track Senator Lindsey Graham's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graham.

