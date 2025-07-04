New Bill: Senator Josh Hawley introduces S. 2169: Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act

We have received text from S. 2169: Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act" aims to improve cybersecurity in rural hospitals by developing strategies to grow the cybersecurity workforce specific to these healthcare facilities. Below are the key components of the bill:





Comprehensive Strategy Development





Within one year of the bill becoming law, the Secretary of Health and Human Services is required to create and submit a detailed strategy to Congress. This strategy will focus on:







Addressing the growing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals in rural hospitals.



Creating partnerships between rural hospitals and other organizations to enhance workforce development.



Identifying the unique challenges rural hospitals face in cybersecurity, along with potential solutions.



Recommending legislative or regulatory actions to support the cybersecurity workforce in rural areas.







Consultation Process





In forming this strategy, the Secretary will consult with:







Other federal agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Education.



Representatives from rural healthcare providers across different regions of the United States.







Annual Updates and Reporting





Once the strategy is established, the Secretary must provide annual updates to Congress on:







Any adjustments made to the cybersecurity workforce strategy.



The progress of initiatives launched under the strategy and the number of personnel trained.



Further legislative recommendations for improvement.



The overall effectiveness of the strategy in enhancing cybersecurity in rural hospitals.







Instructional Materials for Training





In addition to workforce development, the Secretary will be tasked with creating training materials designed for rural hospital staff, which will focus on essential cybersecurity practices. This includes:







Consulting with experts in cybersecurity and rural healthcare.



Identifying and adapting existing training resources for use in rural settings.



Promoting awareness of the training materials available for rural hospitals.







Funding Provisions





The bill specifies that no additional federal funds will be allocated for its implementation. Instead, existing resources will be utilized to promote the initiatives laid out in this legislation.





