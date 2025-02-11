New Bill: Senator Joni Ernst introduces S. 84: Sarah's Law

We have received text from S. 84: Sarah's Law. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 34 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled "Sarah's Law," aims to amend the existing U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act concerning the detention of non-citizens who are charged with certain crimes. Here are the key components of the bill:





Mandatory Detention of Certain Aliens





The bill proposes that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must detain aliens (non-citizens) who:







Have been charged with a crime that resulted in the death or serious bodily injury of another person.



Have not been properly inspected or admitted into the United States.



Hold a nonimmigrant visa that has been revoked.



Are subject to specific provisions of U.S. immigration law.







Notification Requirements





The bill also establishes a protocol for notifying victims or their family members when an alien charged with a crime is detained. ICE is required to:







Obtain information from law enforcement regarding the victims involved in the crimes.



Provide timely and ongoing information to the victims or their nearest relatives that includes:



Provide timely and ongoing information to the victims or their nearest relatives that includes:





The alien's full name, any aliases, date of birth, and nationality.



The alien's immigration status and criminal history.



The alien's custody status and any changes in that status.



An overview of the U.S. Government's efforts to remove the alien from the country.









Savings Provision





Lastly, the bill includes a provision stating that it does not limit the rights of crime victims under any other laws, ensuring that existing victim rights are maintained.





