New Bill: Senator Joni Ernst introduces S. 177: Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act

We have received text from S. 177: Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 15 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act, aims to prevent the allocation of federal funds to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, or clinics. Here are the key points regarding what the bill proposes:





Prohibition of Federal Funding





The bill explicitly states that no federal funds may be made available to Planned Parenthood or any of its associated entities. This prohibition is intended to be comprehensive, meaning that any form of funding from the federal government would be affected.





Alternative Services





The findings section of the bill highlights that various state and county health departments, community health centers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers currently deliver women's health services. These services include:







Diagnostic laboratory and radiology services



Well-child care



Prenatal and postpartum care



Immunizations



Family planning services, including contraception



Sexually transmitted disease testing



Cervical and breast cancer screenings



Referrals to other services







These providers often serve all individuals regardless of their ability to pay and focus on medically underserved areas and populations.





Funding Redistribution





According to the bill, any federal funds that would no longer be directed to Planned Parenthood are to be redirected to other eligible entities that can provide women's health care services. This means that while Planned Parenthood will see a restriction in funding, alternate healthcare organizations will potentially receive increased resources to serve patients.





Legal Considerations





The bill clarifies that it will not affect any existing limitations related to federal appropriations regarding abortion services. Furthermore, it explicitly states that it should not reduce the overall federal funding available for women's health, which suggests that while Planned Parenthood may lose funding, the total amount of money spent on women’s health services by the federal government is intended to remain the same.





Conclusion





In summary, the Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act focuses primarily on discontinuing federal support for Planned Parenthood while ensuring the continuation of funding for other health providers offering women’s health services.





