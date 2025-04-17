New Bill: Senator John Thune introduces S. 587: Death Tax Repeal Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 587: Death Tax Repeal Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-02-13, and currently has 45 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The



Death Tax Repeal Act of 2025



aims to eliminate certain taxes that can be imposed on wealth transfers after a person passes away. The main provisions of the bill include:





Repeal of Estate Tax







The bill suggests that the estate tax, which is a tax on the total value of a deceased person's assets before they are distributed to heirs, will no longer apply to estates of individuals who die on or after the bill’s enactment date.



This means that heirs will inherit assets without needing to pay federal estate taxes, which can sometimes be substantial.







Repeal of Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax







It also proposes the repeal of the generation-skipping transfer tax. This tax is applied to transfers that skip a generation, such as when grandparents pass assets directly to grandchildren rather than their children.



With this repeal, such transfers would not incur additional taxes, making it easier for families to pass on wealth across generations.







Modifications to Gift Tax







The bill includes amendments to the gift tax regulations, which is a tax on transfers of money or property while the giver is still alive. Changes would impact how this tax is calculated.



Specifically, the lifetime gift exemption amount, which allows a person to give away a certain amount before incurring gift tax, is proposed to be set at $10 million, subject to inflation adjustments in future years.



There will be provisions that treat certain transfers made into trusts as taxable gifts unless specific conditions apply.







Effective Date







The amendments proposed in this bill would be effective for estates of deceased individuals and gifts made after the date the bill is enacted.







Conforming Amendments







To align with the proposed changes, various sections of the Internal Revenue Code will be updated to reflect the repeal of the estate and generation-skipping transfer taxes.







This bill's implications







This legislation could affect estate planning practices and wealth transfer strategies for individuals with significant assets or those planning to transfer wealth to future generations.



By removing these taxes, some believe it could encourage individuals to manage their estates differently, possibly leading to changes in charitable giving or investment behaviors.







Relevant Companies









BLK



- BlackRock, a major asset management firm, could see an increase in business as wealthy individuals may seek to invest their inherited wealth in various funds.



BLK - BlackRock, a major asset management firm, could see an increase in business as wealthy individuals may seek to invest their inherited wealth in various funds.





COF



- Capital One Financial, a bank that offers estate planning and wealth management services, might benefit from increased demand for such services post-legislation.



COF - Capital One Financial, a bank that offers estate planning and wealth management services, might benefit from increased demand for such services post-legislation.





AMTD



- TD Ameritrade, a brokerage firm, could see increased trading and investment activity from individuals who inherit wealth and choose to manage it actively.





Senator John Thune Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Thune is worth $701.5K, as of April 17th, 2025. This is the 306th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thune has approximately $71.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator John Thune's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thune.

Senator John Thune Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Senator John Thune, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 5th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $IRT. The stock has fallen 20.55% since then.

You can track Senator John Thune's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thune.

