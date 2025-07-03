New Bill: Senator John Fetterman introduces S. 2129: Survivors Assistance for Fear-free and Easy Tax Filing Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2129: Survivors Assistance for Fear-free and Easy Tax Filing Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is titled the "Survivors Assistance for Fear-free and Easy Tax Filing Act of 2025" (or "SAFE Tax Filing Act of 2025") and aims to amend the Internal Revenue Code to assist certain individuals in their tax filing process if they are survivors of domestic abuse or spousal abandonment.





Key Provisions









Treatment of Abused or Abandoned Spouses:



The bill allows married individuals who are survivors of domestic abuse or spousal abandonment to file their taxes as if they were unmarried or as heads of households. This applies if they are living apart from their spouse as of the last day of the taxable year, are survivors of domestic abuse or abandonment, and indicate this status on their tax return.



The bill allows married individuals who are survivors of domestic abuse or spousal abandonment to file their taxes as if they were unmarried or as heads of households. This applies if they are living apart from their spouse as of the last day of the taxable year, are survivors of domestic abuse or abandonment, and indicate this status on their tax return.





Definition of Domestic Abuse:



Domestic abuse is defined in broad terms, including physical, psychological, sexual, emotional, or economic abuse. Factors such as efforts to control, isolate, or intimidate the survivor are also considered.



Domestic abuse is defined in broad terms, including physical, psychological, sexual, emotional, or economic abuse. Factors such as efforts to control, isolate, or intimidate the survivor are also considered.





Spousal Abandonment Definition:



An individual may qualify as a survivor of spousal abandonment if they cannot locate their spouse after reasonable efforts to do so.



An individual may qualify as a survivor of spousal abandonment if they cannot locate their spouse after reasonable efforts to do so.





Election Process:



The option to file as unmarried will only be available for the tax year in which the election is made by the individual.



The option to file as unmarried will only be available for the tax year in which the election is made by the individual.





Impact on Spouse’s Filing:



The bill clarifies that the status change for the survivor does not affect the marital status of their spouse for tax purposes.



The bill clarifies that the status change for the survivor does not affect the marital status of their spouse for tax purposes.





Due Diligence for Tax Preparers:



Tax return preparers must be aware of the eligibility conditions under this bill and ensure they properly assist clients who may qualify to file as unmarried.



Tax return preparers must be aware of the eligibility conditions under this bill and ensure they properly assist clients who may qualify to file as unmarried.





Effective Date:



The provisions of this bill would apply to taxable years ending after the date it is enacted.







Overall Goals





The primary goal of this legislation is to provide more accessible and less stressful tax filing options for individuals who have experienced significant personal trauma due to domestic abuse or abandonment, facilitating their financial independence and stability.





Relevant Companies



Senator John Fetterman Bill Proposals

None found.

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John Fetterman:

S.2129: SAFE Tax Filing Act of 2025

S.2078: Honoring Civil Servants Killed in the Line of Duty Act

S.1540: Fairness for Victims of SNAP Skimming Act of 2025

S.1539: Depot Investment Reform Act

S.1431: School Meal Modernization and Hunger Elimination Act

S.1385: Organic Science and Research Investment Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator John Fetterman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fetterman.

Senator John Fetterman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Fetterman is worth $1.6M, as of July 3rd, 2025. This is the 238th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fetterman has approximately $242.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator John Fetterman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fetterman.

Senator John Fetterman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $955.0K of trades from Senator John Fetterman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 15th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $GOOG. The stock has risen 8.68% since then.

of $GOOG. The stock has risen 8.68% since then. A January 24th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $MRO. The stock has risen 2.51% since then.

You can track Senator John Fetterman's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fetterman.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.