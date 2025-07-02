New Bill: Senator John Fetterman introduces S. 2078: Honoring Civil Servants Killed in the Line of Duty Act

We have received text from S. 2078: Honoring Civil Servants Killed in the Line of Duty Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-12, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, called the Honoring Civil Servants Killed in the Line of Duty Act, aims to improve the benefits provided to federal employees who die while performing their duties. The key points of the bill are as follows:





1. Increased Death Gratuities





The bill proposes to establish a death gratuity for federal employees who die as a result of injuries sustained while in the line of duty. The following is outlined regarding this gratuity:







The amount of the gratuity will be set at $100,000, which will be adjusted annually based on inflation measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.



The amount of the gratuity will be set at $100,000, which will be adjusted annually based on inflation measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.



The gratuity will not be applicable if the death was caused by the employee's own misconduct or intoxication.



The gratuity will not be applicable if the death was caused by the employee's own misconduct or intoxication.



The payment will follow a specific order of precedence, starting with any designated beneficiary, followed by the surviving spouse, children, or, if none exist, the surviving parents or the estate executor.







2. Funeral Expenses





The bill also aims to revise the amount allocated for funeral expenses for federal employees who die in service. The key changes include:







The funeral allowance is increased from $800 to $8,800.



The funeral allowance is increased from $800 to $8,800.



This new amount will also be adjusted yearly for inflation.







3. Guidelines for Gratuities





The bill updates the regulations regarding death gratuities by repealing previous statutory provisions that may conflict with the new ones. This includes specific adjustments to ensure beneficiaries of the gratuities are adequately covered, especially for employees who may have served in a combat role or abroad.





4. Adjustments for Benefits





For certain categories of employees, particularly those serving in combat or overseas, the bill states that death gratuities may not be reduced based on other benefits available under federal law, ensuring that survivors receive the full amount to which they are entitled.





5. Agency Responsibilities and Funding





The bill also outlines responsibilities for federal agencies in making these payments, including provisions for supplemental funding in cases of natural disasters or acts of terrorism that impact the ability to pay the full benefits. The head of each agency will be responsible for determining when such conditions exist.





6. Reporting and Oversight





To ensure transparency, the bill mandates reporting requirements. Agencies must notify the Comptroller General within 15 business days of making a death gratuity payment. Additionally, an annual report will be required to detail the aggregate amount of gratuities paid, and a comprehensive audit will be conducted within three years of the bill's enactment.





7. Additional Provisions





The bill also includes technical amendments to ensure that definitions and references within the United States Code align with the new provisions set forth in the bill.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator John Fetterman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John Fetterman:

S.2129: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow certain abused or abandoned spouses to file as unmarried or heads of households.

S.2078: Honoring Civil Servants Killed in the Line of Duty Act

S.1540: Fairness for Victims of SNAP Skimming Act of 2025

S.1539: Depot Investment Reform Act

S.1431: School Meal Modernization and Hunger Elimination Act

S.1385: Organic Science and Research Investment Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator John Fetterman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fetterman.

Senator John Fetterman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Fetterman is worth $1.6M, as of July 2nd, 2025. This is the 238th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fetterman has approximately $239.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator John Fetterman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fetterman.

Senator John Fetterman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $955.0K of trades from Senator John Fetterman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 24th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $MRO. The stock has risen 2.51% since then.

of $MRO. The stock has risen 2.51% since then. A May 15th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $GOOG. The stock has risen 6.96% since then.

You can track Senator John Fetterman's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fetterman.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.