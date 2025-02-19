New Bill: Senator John Fetterman introduces S. 127: Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 127: Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025, aims to create a program to help eligible homeowners and landlords make necessary repairs to their homes. Here’s a breakdown of its main components:





Eligibility Definitions









Eligible Homeowner:



A homeowner who either has a household income below 80% of the area median or below 200% of the federal poverty line and lives in the home as their primary residence.



Eligible Landlord:



A landlord who owns fewer than 10 rental properties that are primarily affordable units and agrees to the program's stipulations.



Affordable Unit:



A rental unit that is considered affordable to those earning up to 80% of the median income in the area.



Whole-Home Repairs:



Modifications and repairs aimed at improving safety, accessibility, energy efficiency, and general habitability.







Program Establishment





The bill mandates the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to set up a pilot program within a year of the law's enactment. This program will provide grants to local organizations that will administer whole-home repair initiatives.





Use of Funds







The grants will be given to eligible homeowners to cover the costs of necessary repairs, which will be capped based on local construction costs.



Loans, which can be forgivable, will be offered to eligible landlords for repairs on rental properties.



Organizations may also use a portion of the funds for administrative costs and workforce training related to construction and repair work.







Compliance and Conditions





Eligible landlords will be required to agree to certain conditions to obtain loans, including:







Complying with federal housing standards and making properties accessible.



Providing documentation that properties meet local building codes after repairs.



Limiting rent increases for assisted units to a maximum of 5% or based on inflation, whichever is lower, for three years following completion of repairs.







Reporting and Oversight





The organizations receiving grants must submit regular reports to HUD detailing:







The number of units repaired.



The costs associated with those repairs.



Data on the demographic profiles of grant recipients.







The Secretary of HUD is required to ensure program efficiency and compliance with federal standards, including performing assessments of the pilot program throughout its duration.





Funding





To implement this pilot program, up to $25 million from existing HUD funds is authorized. The program is intended to run until October 1, 2030.





